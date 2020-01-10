A heart of gold stopped beating, two willing hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best...
Surrounded by those she loved, Helen Mills Shores, 91, of Nichols passed away at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Helen was born on May 25, 1928 in Warwick, N.Y., a daughter of the late Joseph and Garnet (Kimble) Banker. Helen was a longtime member of the Nichols United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a 50-year member of the Rebekahs, where she held many offices. Helen enjoyed gardening and was a very talented seamstress.
Helen will be greatly missed by her children, Judith Vergason of Binghamton, Tim (Nancy) Mills of Nichols; five grandchildren, Shane (Stephanie) Mills, Matthew (Kathy) Mills, Scott Mills, Mark Hill and Leslie Miller; her great-grandchildren, Amelia Jane, Reese, Erica, Kegan, Mia, Evan, Cayden and Caleb; a great-great-grandson, Chase. Her sister, Mary VanStrander; sisters-in-law, Arlene Mills and Patricia McCarthy, Glenda Shores. Many nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Helen was welcomed into heaven and reunited with her husbands Frederick “Ted” Mills, LaVern Shores; a brother Samuel (Ruthie) Banker; brothers-in-law Francis Mills and William McCarthy.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Rebekah services will be held at 11 a.m. A celebration of her life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Interment and prayers of committal will follow in the Nichols Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols United Methodist Church, 59-1 Main St., Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Helen Mills Shores.