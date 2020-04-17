Sandra M. “Sandy” Lantz, 71, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
She was born on July 28, 1948, in Sayre, Pa,, the daughter of the late Clayton and Evelyn (Kissell) Fisk.
Sandy loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. She was employed as a Nurses’ Aide at the Heritage Nursing Home, Athens. Sandy was an avid reader.
She is predeceased by her husband Wayne J. Lantz I, and brothers Ronald Fisk and Melvin Fisk.
Sandra is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Lantz-Lattimer and Brenden Lattimer of Wyalusing, Pa., son Wayne J. Lantz II of Sayre, Pa., and daughter and son-in-law, Billie Jo and Donald Ayres of Tioga Center, N.Y., grandchildren, Christopher Chandler, Casey Jo Sutton, Cassidy Sutton, Stephanie Lantz, Ryan Lantz, Austin Lantz, Alex Clark, Cuyler Kochin, and Jett Ayres, 9 great-grandchildren, and companion, Wayne Pollock.
Due to the current CDC Guidelines, no services will be held at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family is under the care of Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
