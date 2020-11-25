Ralph B. Tompkins Jr., 66, of Waverly, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph B. and Ellen Harten Tompkins Sr.; aunt Patricia Marshall; and R. Victor Turriziani “Uncle Torny “.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Laurie Tompkins of Waverly, daughters: Charlotte Tompkins of Waverly, Heather (William) Franklin of Warren Center, Pa. and Jeannie (John) Babcock of Athens; Step-children: Michael Hill of Ala. and Erica (John) Rinebold of Towanda; Siblings: Linda (Scott) Husted of Binghamton, Howard ”Bud”(Sharon) Tompkins of N.J., and Robert Tompkins of Fla.; grandchildren: Alexa Babcock, Logan Lannom, Braeden Frisbie, Kiara Babcock, Jaydn Babcock, LilyParker Ennis, Gavin Cooper, Ashlyn Cooper, Jarren Ennis, Cora Franklin and Riley Rinebold; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ralph was born in Peekskill, N.Y. but was a lifelong resident of Waverly. Ralph proudly served in the United States Navy. He later went to the New York State Police Academy and served as a New York State Trooper for 18 years with Troop C. Ralph was active with the Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services for many years. He was actively involved with the Boy Scouts for several years where he loved sharing his knowledge and skills with the kids and served as captain to Pack 12. Ralph was a lifelong member of the Waverly United Methodist Church. He was a man who loved to tinker with everything, he loved electronics and computers. Like many of his family members before him, Ralph loved to fish but most of all he loved his family.
A memorial service to honor Ralph's life will be held at a later date.