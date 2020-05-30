Wolfgang Wieback, Age 87, of Ridgebury Township, Passed away December 3, 2019 at home.
Wolfgang was born in Leipzig, Germany on October 13, 1932 son of the late Willy G. & Hertha Wiebach. He was retired from the Federal Government where he worked as an Electrical Engineer for the Department of Defense. Survivors include his loving wife Margrit (Sann) Wiebach of Gillett, a nephew Matthias (Silke) Wiebach of Germany.
Graveside services will be held at 1 P.M., Monday, June 1, 2020 at Hanlon Hill Cemetery with Pastor Rob Wuethrich officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.