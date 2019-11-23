Pearl A. Stermer, 83, of Waverly passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2019.
She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Phyllis Steiger Walker; her husband, Raymond A. Stermer; sisters, Gloria and June.
Pearl is survived by her children, Joseph (MaryEllen) Stermer of Chemung, Rebecca (Scott) Rorick of Waverly, Nancy (Larry) Tompkins of Waverly, Lauri (Michael) Ruth of Waverly and Albert (Kay) Stermer of Troy; ten grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pearl was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, delivered Meals on Wheels for years, and was a former Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and spending time with her family and her Florida family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery.