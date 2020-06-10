A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Alexander, of Sayre, was celebrated on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:30 at The Church of The Epiphany in Sayre.
Rev. Andrew S. Hvozdovic, Pastor of The Church of The Epiphany officiated. Father was assisted on the alter by Ralph Meyer. Soloist was Shawn Noliski, Organist was Larry Hoey. The pall was placed on the casket by daughter Jeanine Bowman and son John Alexander. The readings were given by granddaughters: Kayla Stone, Rachel Landefled, and Liza Henderson. Pall bearers were grandsons: Jason Alexander, Daryl Alexander, Kyle Alexander, son-in-law Jason Abbott, grand son-in-law Jermiah Stone, and great grandson Mason Henderson.
Burial was held at Tioga Point Cemetery. The family greeted friends at Mary’s daughter’s house, Jeanine Bowman, after the service.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Mary’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com