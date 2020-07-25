Howard N. Taylor, 90, of Sayre, Pa. passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s and heart disease.
He was born on December 26, 1929 in Towanda, Pa., the son of the late David and Mary (Bennett) Taylor.
Howard was a talented woodworker, having designed and built many projects. He loved music and camping.
He is predeceased by his first wife; Betty (Gerould) Taylor, son-in-law; Eugene Allyn, son; Howard Wayne Taylor, daughter; Helen Marie Taylor, and sister and brother-in-law; Dora Jane and Russell Anderson.
Howard is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years; Dolly M. (Blakeman) Taylor at home, daughter and son-in-law; Ruth and Robert Weingartner of Stevensville, Pa., step-daughter; Charmaine Hull of Sayre, Pa., grandchildren; Kim (Eric) Scheler, Eryn Weingartner, Dustin Weingartner, and Bethany Taylor, and great-grandchildren; Clayton, Amberly, Elton, Drake, Carson, Dawcin, and Isabella. He is also survived by his siblings; Calvin (Karen) Taylor of Pasadena, Calif., Joan (Chuck) Pierce of Brewerton, N.Y., Robert (Joyce) Taylor of Rome, Pa., and John Taylor of Reno, Nev., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.. Due to CDC guidelines the funeral services will be private.
