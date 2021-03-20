Wayne A. Bump, 73, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Bradford County Manor following a period of declining health.
He was born on July 23, 1947 in Towanda, Pa. the son of the late Alfred W. and Lillian (Wood) Bump.
Wayne was a proud graduate of Towanda High School, Class of 1965, and continuing education graduate with a Bachelor’s degree from Elmira College.
He was a Veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1967. Wayne was employed at duPont, retiring after 37 years and worked at A&P Supermarket in Towanda. He appreciated all the hardworking employees he met during his 37-year career with duPont in Towanda, Pa.
He loved golfing with his buddy, Jerry Shaffer and others. He enjoyed deer hunting with his dad, brother, and son, and later with Doug Fay and the gang. He liked to get together with his Friday night Poker gang and hanging out with his buddies. Wayne was a member of the Towanda American Legion Post #42, Sayre ELKS Lodge #1148, former President and member of the Towanda Lions Club, former member of the Sayre/Athens Lions Club, and was the former President and member of the Towanda Jaycees.
Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Betty at home, daughter and son-in-law Margaret and Daniel Lane of Milan, Pa., son and daughter-in-law Scott and Jennifer Bump of Chambersburg, Pa., grandchildren Austin Lane, Ethan Lane, Aaron Lane, Joshua Bump, and Jocelyn Bump. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law David and Martha Bump, sister Betsy Coveney, sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Rich Johnson, uncle and aunt States and Norma Wood of Conn., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held for friends and family on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Rich Hanlon officiating. In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Bradford County Manor for the excellent care and patience give to Wayne while a resident there for almost three years.
