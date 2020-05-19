Joseph E. Geffert, age 90, son of Paul P. and Kathryn Wasylewicz Geffert, born July 12, 1929 in Sayre, Pa, died on May 15, 2020 at Barclay Friends in West Chester, Pa.
Joe worked as a carman for the Lehigh Valley and Conrail. After forty two years of service, he retired in 1990. Joe was a veteran of the Korean War where he served eighteen months. He was a member of the American Legion, and a member of the Church of the Epiphany. His favorite pastime was fishing for small mouth bass.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kay and William Campbell of Media, Pa, a son and daughter-in-law, Paul Geffert and Teresa Wolfe of Camp Hill, Pa and son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Kathy Geffert of Albrightsville, Pa and beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mary H. Geffert, his brothers John, Frank, Peter, Carl, Anthony, and Michael and his sisters Mary, Anne, Kathryn, Lena, Helen, and Pauline.
Funeral services are pending.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Caring Fund at Barclay Friends, 700 North Franklin Street, West Chester, PA 19380.
