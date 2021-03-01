Sherrill Dawn (Hibbard) Covey, 82, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 following her courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease at the Bradford County Manor, Troy, Pa.
She was born on June 29, 1938 in Sayre, Pa, the daughter of the late Gordon and Alice (Hibbard) Bortle.
Sherrill’s focus in life was her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed singing to her grandchildren and her family pictures throughout her home were her pride and joy. Sherrill was an avid baker and loved crocheting. She loved nature and spending time outside gardening and tending to her flowers. Sherrill loved going for walks and visiting with neighbors and friends.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years Leonard P. Covey, grandson Randy S. Johnson, granddaughter Erin Nicole Covey, and brother Robert Duane Bortle.
Sherrill is survived by her children Paul and Deborah (Kepner) Covey of Athens, Twp., Pa., Brian and Sheila (Smith) Covey Athens, Pa., Gary and Darlene (Bennett) Covey of Athens Twp., Pa., Dean and Debbie (Williams) Covey of Athens, Twp., Pa., Katherine (Covey) and Francis Myers of Athens Twp., Pa., and Roy and Patricia (Houseknecht) Covey of Litchfield Twp., Pa., 16 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Bernita Luckman, Donna Robinson, Gordon Alan Bortle, Ron Bortle, Sharon Morse-Bortle, Debra (Bortle) Toole, Daniel Bortle, Alisa (Bortle) Paoletti, and Tom Bortle, numerous nieces, and nephews, a special aunt (who was like her sister) Ann Hibbard Roy, and sister-in-law Jean Ann (Covey) Dimock.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Orange Hill Cemetery, SR1052, Ridge Road, Athens, Pa. with the Reverend Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Orange Hill Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org.
