Terry S. Mack, 76, of Waverly went to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Elderwood at Waverly.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Irene Smith Mack; brothers, Al, Ron, Jack and Roger “Butch”; sisters, Pearlie Link, Lois Dennis and Jan Rogers.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Lucinda Hafer Mack; his brother, Greg (Gloria) Mack of Waverly; sister-in-law, Florence Mack of Waverly; brother-in-law, Frank Rogers of Owego; along with multiple nieces and nephews.
Terry was a graduate of Waverly High School and went on to Williamsport Tech, presently known as Penn Tech. He retired from the Ingersoll Rand in Athens as a Senior Tool Designer. He attended church at the North Waverly Chapel. Terry enjoyed hunting, wildlife and spending time with his family.
The family would like to send a “Thank You” to the staff at Elderwood of Waverly for the care given to Terry and to the North Waverly Chapel and Wilawana United Methodist Church for keeping Terry in their prayers.
At Terry’s request there will be no services at this time, his one wish was to to go heaven to be with his brothers. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Terry’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com