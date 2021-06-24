Someone we love has gone away, and life is not the same.
The greatest gift that you can give is just to speak her name.
Berneda Shirley Spencer Daly, 94, of 201 North Main St., Towanda, Pa., passed away Sunday evening, June 20, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pa.
Born at home in Towanda on Aug. 14, 1926, Berneda was a daughter of Jay Ralph Spencer and Minnie Margaret Williams Spencer. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1944 and in early years was employed by Sayre Lingerie and Sylvania Electric in Towanda. On July 15, 1950, Berneda married Donald Philip Daly at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda. After raising her family, Berneda returned to work at GTE Sylvania until her retirement.
She was a devout communicant of Saints Peter and Paul Church, where she was honored with her own special seat in church and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Berneda was a member of the Towanda American Legion Auxiliary, where she was active in the annual poppy sale program for many years. Berneda was a founding member of the North Main Street Birthday Club and formerly served as president, vice president, and treasurer of the Riverside Cemetery Association. She was a member and supporter of the Friends of the Towanda Public Library, participated in American Cancer Society Walks and assisted the Salvation Army as a bell ringer during the holiday season. Berneda enjoyed baking and making crafts for church bazars and was very well known in the community for her volunteer work with charities and her daily walks around town, where she enjoyed visiting with everyone she came in contact with.
Her family includes eight children, Jay Philip Daly and wife Christy of Florida, Teresa Place of Towanda, Margaret Warfle and husband Richard of Wysox, Joseph A. Daly of Towanda, Mark S. Daly of Wexford, Pa., Mary Burke and husband James of Bridgeville, Pa., Christopher P. Daly and wife Bonnie of York, Pa., son-in-law, Tracy Blackman of Towanda, 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, her sister, Judy Smith and husband Ken Parmenter of Burlington, Pa., as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Berneda was predeceased by her husband, Donald Philip Daly, on Nov. 1, 1993, daughter, Jane Blackman, granddaughter, Amanda Jane Blackman, great-granddaughter, Lynzy Madison Acla, brothers, Jay and Elwood Spencer, sisters, Cleone Burchill, Alberta Melody, Janice Bartlett, and son-in-law, Harry Place Jr.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pa., with the Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, PA.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Church, 106 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Towanda Public Library, 104 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Berneda Shirley Spencer Daly. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
We cannot make more memories since she’s no longer here.
So when you speak of her to us, it’s music to our ears.