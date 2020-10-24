Gloria J. (DeSano) White, 91, of South Waverly, Pa. passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 23, 2020.
She was born on November 3, 1928 in Lynbrook, N.Y., to James and Mary DeSano.
Gloria was a Hair Stylist and owned her own Salon on Long Island. In 1971, she married the love of her life, Adam White and they relocated to the Valley in 1987. She enjoyed traveling, playing Bingo, and going to Casinos. But most of all, Gloria loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them.
Gloria is survived by her sister-in-law; Gale Waters, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, three grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
She has now joined her late husband, Adam, her parents, Mary and James, her brothers and sisters, Andrew (Frances) DeSano, Fanny (Joe) Reid, Rose DeSano, Louis (Della) DeSano, Johnny (Jeanne) DeSano, Mary (Tony) Maffei, Henry DeSano, Ann Pazunas, Frank(Gertrude) DeSano, and Josephine (Mike) Price.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10am at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, Pa. with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1pm at the Pine Lawn Memorial Park, 2030 Wellwood Ave, Farmingdale, N.Y.
The family wishes to thank the many girls of Caregivers America and Guthrie Hospice angels who took such loving care of our Aunt GoGo.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com