Donald L. “Goody” Goodrich, 72, of Milan, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at the Sayre Health Care Center, following an extended illness.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1947 in Ithaca, N.Y., the son of the late LaVern and Mattie (Strope) Goodrich.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the newspaper. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
