Dorothy Rogers Scrivener, 86, of Sayre Health Care Center [Pa.] formerly of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 25, 2020. In 1999, Dorothy had a major health setback that left her unable to speak and her right side paralyzed, but she fought the bravest, most courageous battle with LIFE these past 20 years. She was one strong, incredible lady who will be very missed by her family and friends.
Dorothy was born on November 1, 1933 in Sayre, Pa. to Ronald Rogers and Grace O’Connor. She was a graduate of Sayre High School and a retired seamstress from Sayre Lingerie.
She married her “Danny”, Daniel H. Scrivener, Sr. on June 24, 1951 and he pre-deceased her in 2008.
She is survived by her children: Douglas (Judie) Scrivener, Horseheads, N.Y., Donald (Barbara) Scrivener, Great Falls, Mont., David (Merina) Scrivener, Phoenix, Ariz., Darlene (Larry) Katon, Big Rock, Tenn., daughter-in-law, Debbie (Dale, Sr.) Scrivener, Waverly, N.Y., 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, sisters: Margaret Griffeth, Baldwinsville, N.Y. and Victoria (Rich) Lawson, California.
She was also pre-deceased by her sons: Daniel H. Scrivener, Jr., and Dale H. Scrivener, Sr., brother, Louis Rogers, and sisters: Harriet Meuse, Helen Rogers Wooden and Genevieve O’Connor.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 11 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor the life of Dorothy will be held immediately following at 12 noon with the Rev. Melinda M. Artman of St. John Lutheran Church, Sayre, Pa. officiating. Internment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y. For those wishing to honor Dorothy, please send donations to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd. Towanda, PA 18848. For those unable to attend the noon service, a live stream will be available at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.