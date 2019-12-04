Nelson E. Frisbie Sr., 81, of Athens Twp., passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019 at the Sayre Health Rehab Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Nelson was born on Jan. 22, 1938 in Litchfield, a son of the late Melvin A. and Kathryn A. Frisbie. On Jan. 9, 1960, Nelson married the love of his life, Joyce Strong Frisbie, in Hornbrook and together they filled their home with love and laughter.
Nelson loved nature and enjoyed walking, yard work and watching the birds out his kitchen window. He also loved playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nelson is survived by his wife, Joyce Frisbie, at home; children, Becky and Jim Decker of Milan, Kathy and Mitch Swingle of Sayre, Nelson Frisbie Jr. and Jennifer McIntyre of Athens, Randy and Linda Frisbie of Columbia Cross Roads, Bryan Frisbie of Athens, Loretta Frisbie and Scott Brown of Erin, N.Y., and Lisa and Mike Peake of Sayre; brother, Manly Frisbie of Sayre; sister, Dela and Kenny Vanderpool of Sayre; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service and celebration of Nelson’s life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com.