A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Bubniak, 95, of 117 North Higgins Ave., Sayre was held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave. Sayre with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor, as celebrant. Assisting at the altar was Stewart Rae. Soloist for the service was Karen Garman accompanied by organist, Larry Hoey and members of the Epiphany Choir. Readings were given by Cindy Novak and Diane Martin. Presentation of the Gifts was by Mary Jo Cooley. Interment was in the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Athens Township, PA. Pallbearers were: Steven Novak, George Novak, Michael Novak, Michael Bubniak, Phil Ball and Bruce Martin. Arrangements were under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre.