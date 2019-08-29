Marjorie “Marge” Lois (White) Orlowski, 95, Sayre, Pa., was called home by her Savior on Aug. 28, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
She was born in Lopez, Pa., on Oct. 22, 1923, the daughter of the late Ernest and Bertha May White.
Marge’s focus was always her faith and family. She was a devout Christian who lived her faith every day. She loved surrounding herself with her family and was their greatest supporter. She will always be remembered for her kindness and gentleness to others and was a mentor to many that remained lifetime friends to her.
She was a graduate of Sayre High School, Class of 1941. Marge married the love of her life on March 22, 1942 and they shared 66 years of marriage, prior to his passing in 2008.
She worked at W.T. Grant Co. as the assistant manager for 25 years and Dandy Mini Marts as a clerk for 10 years. She was a Den Mother for many years for the Boy Scouts. Marge attended North Waverly Chapel for 30 years and was a member of the Sayre Christian Church. She was involved in the Evangelism Explosion Program, Stevens Ministry Counseling Program and was faithful to the Tuesday Bible Study group. Marge taught Sunday School for over 60 years and later the adult Bible Study. Marge was a Minority Inspector for Sayre First Ward for 20 years and a volunteer at Sayre House. She also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cowboys, and reading.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Samuel R. Orlowski Sr., daughter-in-law Janet Orlowski, brothers and sisters-in-law Richard and Dorothy White, Paul Donald and Helena White, Loomis and Julia White, Floyd and Marge White, William and Helen White and Harold and Edna White, sisters and brothers-in-law Anna and Floyd Biery, Ethel and John Sindoni, Dorothy and Fred May, and Geraldine and Donald Burr Glosenger.
Marge is survived by her son Samuel Orlowski Jr. of South Waverly, Pa., son and daughter-in-law Gerald and Kathy Orlowski of Spokane, Wash., and daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Bob Jr. Brown of Wyalusing, Pa., grandchildren Jason and Tiffany Orlowski, Gerald Jr. and Lisa Orlowski, Rhonda Kabage, Micheal and Lindsey Orlowski, Nicholas and Jennifer Brown, and Colleen Brown, nine great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, her church family, and many friends.
She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Paula Kraus officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marge’s name to the Endless Mountain Pregnancy Care Center, 13 State St., Towanda, PA 18848.
The family wishes to thank the Towanda Personal Care Home staff for the wonderful care given to their loved one during her stay.
