Mary H. Geffert, 85, daughter of Rev. Glen B. Walter and Helen M. Walter, died May 2, 2020 at Barclay Friends in West Chester, Pa.
Mary, a retired elementary school teacher, began her teaching career in 1958 with the Sayre Area School District. She received her B.S. degree from the University of Delaware and her Master’s degree from Elmira College. After teaching twenty-five years, she retired in 1991.
A longtime member of the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre, Mary sang in the choir for fifty-five years and served as coordinator for the Evangelion and Renewal Committee for ten years.
She acted as secretary of the Sayre Education Association and was an active member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. She liked to fish, bake, and travel, but most of all, spend time with friends and family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Survivors are: Husband, Joseph E. Geffert; a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kay and Bill Campbell of Media, Pa.; son and daughter-in-law, Paul Geffert and Teresa Wolfe of Camp Hill, Pa.; son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Kathy Geffert of Albrightsville, Pa.; and beloved grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Glen B. and Helen Walter; brothers, Glen Jr. and Harvey P. Walter; sisters, Kathryn Fedorka and Virginia Mast.
The funeral service is pending.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Building Maintenance Fund of the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S Wilbur Avenue Sayre, PA 18840 or to The Caring Fund at Barclay Friends, 700 N. Franklin Street, West Chester, PA 19380.
Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com