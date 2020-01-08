Robert D. “Bob” Shannon, 82, of Milan, Pa., passed away with his family by his side at his home on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1937, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Parker M. and Ellen (McCarthy) Shannon.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Ford man and his prized car was his 1966 Ford Mustang. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Bob was an avid Washington Redskins and Tar Heels Basketball fan.
He is predeceased by his brother Parker Shannon and sister Madelyn Chrisman.
Robert is survived by his daughter Colleen Shannon and son and daughter-in-law Mark and Patricia Shannon, sister Carolyn Best, and several close friends and family members that helped care for him over the years.
Friends and family may call on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
