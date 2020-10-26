Joseph J. “Jack” McDonald, Jr., 72, of Boyertown, Pa., passed away on October 24, 2020 at his lakeside home in Athens, Pa.
He was born on August 31, 1948 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Joseph J., Sr., and Marian C. (White) McDonald.
Jack was a big family man and a good storyteller with a vivid imagination. He was employed with Spring City Electrical Manufacturing Company in Quality Control and Human Resources, retiring after 35 years of service. He was a lifelong motorcyclist and enjoyed hunting and target shooting. Jack was a member of St. Columbkill since 1977 and a member of the church choir. He also belonged to the Ancient Order of Hibernians at St. Columbkill.
He is predeceased by his sister MaryAnne Walsh.
Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jacquelin (Carter) McDonald of Boyertown, Pa., son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Angela McDonald of Andreas, Pa., daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Steve Schott of Gilbertsville, Pa., and son Kenneth Grater of Boyertown, Pa., grandchildren, Kyiesha, Jiah, Joseph, James, John, Jozsef, Jeremiah, Ryleigh, Grayson, and Zachary, and great grandchildren, Mia, Kayden, and Savannah. He is also survived by his sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law, Shirley and Charles Buck, Sharon and George Coffman, and Melissa and Joseph Folta, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. and Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Orange Hill Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Jack’s memory to: St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Columbkill Church, 200 Indian Spring Rd, Boyertown, PA 19512.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.