Nancy C. Elston, 74, of Saint Marys, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her residence.
She was born June 7, 1946, in Waverly, New York, the daughter of John and Rosemary (Mulens) Ault.
She married John W. Elson on November 13, 1965, in Waverly, New York; he preceded her in death on June 26, 2008.
She is survived by her children: Carol (Dave) Irons of Saint Marys; John (Kim) Elston, Jr. of Urbana, Ohio; Karen (Scott) Myers of Spencerville; Jody Peterson of Saint Marys; Mike (Beth) Elston of South Bend, Indiana; Missy (Ben) Budde of Saint Marys.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Danny (Erin) Irons; Jackie (Cam) Hagerman; Alexis (Wayne) Graham; Tyler (ElvaAnne) Kovar; Shelbee (Derek) Henning; Calvin Powell; Logan Peterson; Mason Myers; Reese Peterson; Olivia Elston; Sophia Elston; Isabella Elston Maverick Budde; Ezra Budde; Arden Budde.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Crew Irons; Violet Hagerman; Lincoln Graham; Sawyer Graham; Sage Henning; Peighton Henning; Mackenzie Henning. She is survived by a brother, Ron Ault of Nashville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and by a brother, John Ault.
Nancy was a 1964 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Waverly, New York. She was a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, and gardening, as well, She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Saint Marys.
Private, family only funeral rites will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, the Reverend Alex Witt, officiant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Saint Marys.
