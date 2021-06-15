Carl Walter “Butch” Lane, 76, of 1203 Beers Road, Ulster, Pa., passed away Saturday evening June 12, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family, following declining health.
Carl was born in Towanda, Pa., on Nov. 15, 1944, a son of Carl Richard Lane and Grace Estelle Cox Lane.
Carl was a graduate of SRU High School in East Smithfield, Pa., with the Class of 1965. He was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for 35 years until his retirement. Carl loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who lovingly called him “Ticklebug,” and with his church family, whom he was very close to, at the East Smithfield Methodist Church. Carl enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, hiking, and riding horses.
He is survived by his wife Sandra K. Capolupo Lane, children, Jeffrey Scott Lane (Kristi) of Emporium, Pa., Michael Craig Lane and wife Stephanie of Missouri, Susan Rae Lane Olbrys and husband Tim of Binghamton, N.Y., Gary Wayne Lane of Gillett, Pa., stepchildren, Amy Lynn Austin (Dan) of Edwardsville, Pa., Donald Lea Parmalee and wife Lynn of Ulster, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his wife, Marianna Darling Lane, brothers, Morris Lane, Bill Lane, and sister, Shirley Watkins.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the East Smithfield Methodist Church with the Rev. Lavern Jackson officiating.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 8th Ave., Suite 902, NY, NY 10018 (hdsa.org) in memory of Carl Walter Lane.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.