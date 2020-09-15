James B. Clearwater Jr, 59, of Barton passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
He was predeceased by mother, Phyllis Clearwater.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Tammy Clearwater of Barton; father, James Clearwater Sr. of Erin; children, Shannon Clearwater of Fulton, N.Y., Martina Manzo of Sayre and Lea Manzo of Athens; siblings, Jaye (Bunn) Clearwater of Minn., Jackie (Vincent) Manwaring of Erin and Janine (Billy) Weed of Erin; 12 grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was born in Elmira, New York and graduated from Spencer-VanEtten High School. He worked at Mid-Western Pet Foods in Waverly for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and swimming in the pond with his grandchildren. Jim enjoyed many long rides on his Harley.
A memorial service to honor Jim's life will be held at a later date at Jim's house.