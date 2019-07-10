Janet E. Orlowski, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Mable Cronk Millard; brothers, Dick, Eddie, Bowie (Clara May) and Delbert Millard; sisters, Doris Sibers, Betty (Bob) Hummel and Helen Smith; father-in-law, Sam Orlowski.
Janet is survived by her loving husband, Samuel Orlowski of Sayre; son, Jason (Tiffany) Orlowski of Sayre; grandchildren, Ryan and Ashley Orlowski; brother, Bob (Carol) Millard of Montrose, Pa.; sister, Barb (Byke) Charles of Montrose, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Joyce Millard and Lavanche Millard of Montrose, Pa.; brother-in-law, Skip Millard of Montrose, Pa.; mother-in-law, Marge Orlowski of Towanda, Pa.; and sister-in-law, Pat (Robert) Brown of Wyalusing, Pa.
Janet graduated from Montrose High School and went on to nursing school at Robert Packer School of Nursing, where she graduated with her BSN. She spent her entire career working for the Robert Packer Hospital and “squeak” retired as Head Nurse. She loved her kids, especially her grandkids. She enjoyed playing tennis, golf and working on her tan. She was a devoted member of the Chemung Christian Fellowship Church in Chemung.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on her birthday, Friday, July 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Randy Stilson officiating.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Janet’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.