Mary Elisabeth Kissel Kline Shay passed away peacefully at her home on May 7, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family,
Mary fought a courageous two year battle with cancer. Mary was born August 10, 1936 to Ernest and Helen Bramhall Kissel. She
was the 6th of seven daughters.
Mary grew up in South Waverly, Pa. and graduated in 1954 from Waverly High School.She was a lifelong member of the Waverly
United Methodist Church.She worked for the Guthrie Clinic for seventeen years and owned her own Bookkeeping and Tax
Preparation Business for forty years. She also worked at the Abuse, Rape and Crisis Center for eight years. She served as State
Treasurer for the Pennsylvania Society of Medical Assistants. She was also a member of the Business and Professional Women
Association.
Family was the most important thing in Mary’s life. Throughout her life she created a large blended family with 3 children,
4 step-children,27 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 19 great- great grandchildren.She was loved by her family
and will be missed.She also enjoyed: sewing, quilting,baking and animals.She left behind her well loved cats , Mandy and Tash,
her companions for the last seven years.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Helen Kissel, her sisters: Elsie (Myron) Rosh, Floy (Richard Reynolds),
Donna (William) Northrup, Roberta (Roger) Zeliff, Patricia (Steve) Haner Debski. She was also predeceased by her great
grandson, Jonathan Northrup and son-in-law Donald Kuykendall. Finally, she was predeased by her husband, Richard Kline and
her husband, Carl Shay.
Mary is survived by her sister, Nancy(Don) Webster. She is also survived by her children: Suzzanne Kuykendall, Charles
(Holly) Kline, Deborah ( Eddie) Smith, and step-children Austin(Maria) Lord, Steve(Deb) Shay, Ann (Lionel) Cheatham and
Mike(Pam) Shay.She is survived also by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She also had many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date, due to the current pandemic. Those wishing to memorialize Mary may send
donations in her name to: Sayre Public Library, Sayre Historical Society or Stray Haven Animal Shelter.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Mary’s family may do so.