Norma Jean Campbell, 89, of Litchfield, Pa., passed away at home on Monday, November 25, 2019.
She was born on September 2, 1930 in Litchfield, Pa., the daughter of the late Edward and Maude (Collins) Parks.
Norma Jean was employed with the Blue Swan/Sayre Lingerie for many years while working on the family farm. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with and being with her family. Norma Jean enjoyed reading.
She is predeceased by her infant daughter in 1966.
Norma Jean is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, William at home; sons and daughters-in-law, George and Pamela Campbell of Athens, Pa. and Clifford and Monica Campbell of Athens, Pa.; son, Larry Campbell of Athens, PA; grandchildren, Jason Campbell, Stephanie Campbell, and Joshua Campbell; great-grandchildren, Graham, Kennedy, and Moyer Campbell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
Burial will follow the service in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
