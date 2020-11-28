Carol B. Clark, 80, of Windham, Pa passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S Main St Nichols, www.sutfinfunerslchapel.com
Carol B. Clark, 80, of Windham, Pa passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S Main St Nichols, www.sutfinfunerslchapel.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!