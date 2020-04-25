Judy L. Tryon, 61, of Waverly passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles “Jerry” and Mabel Madigan Stroud; her loving husband, Paul Tryon; sisters, Mary Cummings and Sharon Stroud Shannon; and her brother, Charles Stroud.
Judy is survived by her children, John (Lea) Tryon of Waverly, Gary (Candi) Tryon of VanEtten and Beth (James Collier) Weaver of Lowman; step-father, Maurice Murphy; siblings, Dennis (Connie) Stroud of Topeka, KS, Dean (Lisa) Stroud of Carlsbad, Calif., Patricia LaFaro of Philadelphia, Pa. and Tony (Cindy) LaFaro of Spencer, N.Y.; grandchildren, Megan, Darren, Bailey, Sara, Emma and Cody; great grandchildren, Zoey, William and Judah; and her faithful four legged company, her blue healer, Molly; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy graduated from Athens High School and went on to work at P&C/Tops for over 43 years. Judy and Paul ran a beef cattle farm for many years and were 4H beef leaders for many years. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating and burial to follow in Barton Center Cemetery.
The service will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com, to view click on LiveStream. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Judy’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.