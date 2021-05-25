Alice V. McCracken, 83, of School Street, Rixford, Pa., passed away into her Savior’s arms on Friday (May 21, 2021), after a lengthy illness.
Born April 30, 1938 in Sayre, Pa., she was a daughter of Henry and Mary Murphy Norton. On Aug. 12, 1961 in the Church of the Epiphany Rectory in Sayre, she married David R. “Russ” McCracken, who survives.
Alice was a member of the American Legion Post #887 of Eldred Auxiliary. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandkids, going on excursions with her daughter, being with her husband and she enjoyed many years of happy family time living on Belair Lake before moving to Rixford, where her and her husband could be closer to their family.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 59 years, are one daughter, Kathleen “Kathy” (A.J.) Curtis of Duke Center; two grandchildren, Dan (Angela) Sullivan and Mary (Trevor Dowell) Sullivan; as well as many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Gene, Henry, and Robert Norton; and one sister, Marjorie Rogers.
Friends may call at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, on Thursday (May 27, 2021) from 2-4 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be held with the Rev. Beth Rosler and the Rev. Gary Sheesley, co-officiating.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #887 of Eldred Auxiliary, the Otto Township Fire Dept. or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com.