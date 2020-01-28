John Edward Scrivener, 61, of Athens Township passed away suddenly on Jan. 27, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on May 13, 1958 in Sayre, Pa., a son of the late Raymond and Grace Scrivener. After high school, John married Kim Sassman in 1976 at the Athens Methodist Church. John retired from the IR and enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and was looking forward to watching his 49ers in the Super Bowl. He loved his dog, Noah, who was his constant companion and friend.
John was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Grace Scrivener, and brothers Stephen and Dennis Scrivener.
John is survived by his wife, Kim Scrivener, at home; son, Travis Scrivener of Athens; daughter, Pamela and Brian Heisman of Sayre; grandchildren, Shelby, Trevor and Alex; brothers, Ronald and Sandy Scrivener of Rome, Raymond and Sheila Scrivener of Sayre, Carl Scrivener of Alaska, Jim and Debbie Scrivener of Sayre; sister-in-law, Sybil Scrivener of Sayre; sisters, Diane and Richard Daniels of Indiana, Marlene and Russell Lantz of Sayre, and Jody (Jim) Coral of Athens; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
All services will be private at the request of the family.
