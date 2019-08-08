Peter J. “Pete” Fedock, 54, of Chemung, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. He was the loving husband of Paula A. (Talada) Fedock. The couple married Sept. 8, 1984 and had 34 happy years together.
Pete was born on Sept. 20, 1964 in Waverly, N.Y., son of the late Stephen Fedock Sr. and Gloria (Hodge) Fedock of Chemung. He worked in construction for 34 years and was last employed by Wenzel Contractors, Inc. in Elmira Heights, N.Y. Pete was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed gardening and farming, and was a barbed wire collector.
Pete is survived by his wife Paula and mother Gloria, his daughter Susan (Vernon) Swank of Chemung; his grandchildren, Shylea, Devon, Naomi, and Vernon Jr.; his brothers Stephen (Dee) Fedock Jr. and Michael (Sally) Fedock, both of Chemung, his sisters Theresa (Ed) Wright of Elmira, Mary Fedock of Waverly, Hattie Fedock and Deanna (Virgil) Fedock, both of North Carolina; brothers and sisters-in-law Dan and Karen Talada, Fred and Deb Talada, all of Chemung; several nieces and nephews, along with special and close friends Jesse and Jean Snell, Britany and Josh Hine with children Chase and Avery, and Philip and Mandy Snell.
Pete was preceded in death by his father Stephen Fedock Sr., an infant son, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law Dorothy (Wood) and Paul Talada.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. The funeral service to honor Pete’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the funeral home with the Rev. Randy Stilson officiating.
Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery.
