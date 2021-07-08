A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette, La., for Robert Carlyle Hooper, 62, who died on July 5, 2021.
Interment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery.
The Rev. Andrew Schumacher will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct funeral services.
Bob is survived by his wife, Emily Callais Hooper and their two children, Griffin (15), Ellerie (13); mother of his children, Brenda Johnson Hooper and their three children, Brandon (Alison) Hooper, Brooke Thevis, Blaine (Simone) Hooper; his parents, Joyce LeBeouf Fruge, Donald E. Hooper and his wife Sharon; five brothers, Donald “Zeke,” John “Blizzard,” Rodney, David and Joe Hooper; in-laws, Gene and Beth Callais; 11 grandchildren, Madison Benoit, Logan, BJ, Zander, Ali Grace and Tucker Hooper, Taylor and Cameron Thevis, and Evelyn, Lillian and Samuel Hooper. He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jean and Rena LeBeouf; paternal grandparents Donald and Veva Hooper; stepfather, Floyd Fruge Sr.
Born on Sept. 24, 1958 in Sedalia, Mo., Bob lived many places while growing up including Germany, Church Point and Athens, Pa. He loved to tell stories of his times in Church Point growing up, as well as Athens. He had a great fondness for his years in Athens and loved to reminisce with anyone willing to listen. He looked forward to hearing from old classmates and read the Morning Times of Sayre online daily. Bob loved to hunt, craved anything with sugar – or that sugar could be added to – and cared deeply for his family, and Shatzi, his four-legged friend. The eldest of six boys, he took great pride in being the one they looked up to.
Bob rarely called a person by their real name, as he had nicknames for everyone. He loved to do impersonations of others and was excellent at it. Bob worked for Offshore Energy Services for 41 years and truly cherished his time spent working for the Garber Family, who always went above and beyond to treat their employees like family. Some might say he had rather strong opinions about the way an employee should be dressed and present himself. He was known to take a hat or two off in his years there – you better not have it on backwards! Bob loved sports and he was most proud to support his kids in any athletic event. His favorite memories with all of his boys were from their times spent on the baseball fields. He also cherished his time hunting with them and loved to get pictures of things their cameras caught in the woods. He loved his daughters fiercely and was always letting them know it. He loved music and enjoyed playing name that tune with anyone willing to compete with him. He was a fan of watching sports, but mainly on TV. One sports season rolled into another and there was never a break!
Pallbearers will be Brandon Hooper, Blaine Hooper, Griffin Hooper, B.J. Hooper, Cameron Thevis, and Zander Hooper. Honorary pallbearers will be Tucker Hooper and Daniel Hooper.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s Southside location on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 3-8:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette from 8 a.m. until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.