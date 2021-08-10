Elizabeth “Betty” (Muffley) Worthington, 95, of Monroeton, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Towanda Personal Care Home following a period of declining health.
She was born in Sayre, Pa., on Sept. 17, 1925, the daughter of the late William J. and Ruth G. (Allen) Muffley.
Betty was a Sayre High School graduate, Class of 1943. She was a longtime resident of Monroeton and a life member of the Monroeton United Methodist Church. She was very active in her church, volunteering whenever needed. Betty was a member of the Monroeton Fire Department Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by her first husband Max Schrader, second husband Guy E. Worthington, two sons William C. Schrader and George E. Schrader, brothers William Muffley and Allen Muffley, and sister Shirley Muffley Gilbert.
Betty is survived by her son Richard Schrader and his partner William Adams, stepdaughter Ellen Worthington, stepson John Worthington, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Monroeton United Methodist Church, 53 Church St., Monroeton, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Catherine Dawes officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Franklin Center Cemetery, Franklindale, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the Monroeton United Methodist Church, 53 Church St., Monroeton, PA 18832.
