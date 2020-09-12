Earline “Teddy” F. Patituce, 89, of Barton passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 unexpectedly at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Fern Foster Tedford; daughter, Marcia Patituce; and her sister, Josephine Hurd.
Earline is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph C. Patituce; her children, Joanne (Joseph) Sluzar of Camillus, N.Y. and Joseph A. (Karen) Patituce of Orange City, Fla.; grandchildren, Anthony (Stefanie) Horton, Mathias Kamin and Marie Kamin; and great grandson, Travis Horton.
Earline was an amazing cook who enjoyed traveling and being outdoors. She was a former president & officer of the Altar Rosary Society at St. James Church, where she was a very active member and a former member of St. Johns in South Waverly. She volunteered for the Blood Bank and also volunteered in the operating room at Guthrie in Sayre. She enjoyed working on ceramics and crafts.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:30 at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Daniel White officiating and burial to follow in St. James Cemetery, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Earline’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.