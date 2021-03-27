Arlene E. Sampson, 88, of Talmadge Hill in Waverly passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Elderwood in Waverly due to complications of Alzheimers.
She was predeceased by her parents, Clyde and Edna Yaple Simons; her husband, David Sampson; siblings, Catherine Stokoski, Kenneth Simons, Marion Simons, Edward Simons, Lillian Simons, Margaret Spencer and Charles Simons.
Arlene is survived by her children, Sandra Sampson of Waverly, Brenda (Scott) Mavor of Colo., Gail Sampson of Sayre, Cindy (Tim) Hill of Mo. and Tom (Marjorie) Sampson of Waverly; brother, James Simons of Waverly; grandchildren, Martin, Jeffrey, Rebecca, Chance, Patience, August, Levi, Zach, David and Grace; 11 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arlene was born and raised and lived her entire life in Waverly. She worked numerous jobs to help support her family from cleaning houses, working at the Sayre Lingerie, R & R canvas and in the Waverly School Cafeteria.
She was a devout Christian who was saved in 1963 and attended the Christian Missionary Alliance. She was the glue that held the family together and was very active with her children and grandchildren. She was always baking goodies, hiking and walking trails and was proud to have completed the Turkey Run in Wellsboro.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Funeral services to honor Arlene’s life will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York and burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park in Luther Mills, Pennsylvania next to her husband, David
For those who are unable to attend the service, we will live stream the service on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those who would like to send a message of sympathy to Arlene’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com