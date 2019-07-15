Geneveria E. “Vera” Rogers, 78, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Vera was born on September 25, 1940 to Samuel and Eleanor Clark Manley in Towanda Pennsylvania.
She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Eleanor Clark Manley; her husband, Franklin D. Rogers; along with 13 siblings.
Vera is survived by her daughters, Ruth (Nick) Shamot of Sayre and Karen Rogers of Athens; grandchildren, Kevin Fiske of Gillette, Pa., Lisa Fiske of Sayre, Cody Rogers of Athens and Sierra Brown of Athens; great-grandchildren, Devin Fiske of R.I. and Brandii Fiske of Sayre; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Vera loved collecting her butterflies and pigs. She loved to travel, be outside, working in her garden and weeding. Vera took great pride in her family and enjoyed the many family get togethers. She worked for 15 years in the Athens School District in the Cafeteria.
At Vera's request there will be no services.