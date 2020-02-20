Gladys Irene Allis Abell, 97, a highly regarded resident of Rome, Pa., passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Gladys was born February 7, 1923, at home in Orwell Township, a daughter of Claire Cecil Allis and Retha Fox Allis.
She attended Allis Hollow grade school, was a 1940 graduate of Orwell High School, and was a graduate of Rome High School with the Class of 1941. Gladys continued her education at the Lowell Business School in Binghamton, N.Y. and subsequently worked at the family lumber business, C. C. Allis, in Herrickville from 1942 to 1952. On June 28, 1944, Gladys was united in marriage with Walter Buttles “Deb” Abell and they enjoyed 44 wonderful years together until her husband’s passing on September 25, 1988. Gladys was employed by the W.T. Grant Store in Towanda, Aquilio Diner in Wysox, and by Agway Energy Products in Wysox until her retirement in 1985.
Gladys was a devoted and active member of the Rome First Presbyterian Church since 1954, where she served as an elder, taught Sunday school for 47 years, and was president and moderator of the Presbyterian Women for many years.
Gladys was always willing to help others, and actively worked and supported many church and community activities and events over the years. She was a 60-year member and Past Worthy Matron of Rome Chapter No. 26 Order of Eastern Star and was an honorary member of the Towanda Garden Club. Gladys served as a substitute postal carrier for a few years, was a trustee of the Rome Cemetery Association, and offered comfort to others as a Memorial Hospital Lay Chaplain.
Her love for her family, church and community was immense. She will be remembered by many for her kind, outgoing, and vibrant personality.
Gladys is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Mary Abell of Rome; daughter, Claire Abell Allen of Warren Center, Pa.; son, Brian Walter Abell of Hatboro, Pa.; special grandchildren who were her pride and joy, David (Marie) Abell, Brenda Abell (Mike), Nicole (Chuck) Bumbaugh, Cooper Abell and Dylan Abell; great-grandchildren, Ty Abell, Kenna Abell, Jacob Bumbaugh, and Owen Bumbaugh; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald D. and Neva Allis of Herrickville; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many good friends, a special cousin, Alice Mae Cook.
Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Walter, in 1988; father, Claire in 1990; mother, Retha in 1992; sister and brother-in-law, Doris Dixon 1994 and Freeman Dixon in 2009; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Betty Allis, both in 2015.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rome First Presbyterian Church. Rome Chapter No. 26 Order of Eastern Star will hold a Service of Remembrance Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at the church followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Karen Ballard, pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow in the Rome Cemetery, Rome, Pa. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Rome First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 189, Rome, PA. 18837 in memory of Gladys Irene Allis Abell. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pa.
