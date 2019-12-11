William Churchman slipped the bonds of earth to touch the face of God on Dec. 9, 2019.
Bill retired after 37 years at Hardinge Brothers, Inc. in Elmira, N.Y.
He was a Korean War veteran, returning with a Master Sergeant rank and was awarded the United Nations service medal and Korean service medal with two stars.
Bill was a former Wesleyan Church member and trustee and most recently attended the Chemung Christian Fellowship Church, where he served as an usher for many years. Bill was a Boy Scout Leader and Commissioner, seeing his son Mark earn the rank of Eagle Scout under his tutelage. He was proud to see his two children and four grandchildren all graduate from college. In addition, Bill was a Mason, former Stray Haven board member and North Barton Grange member. He was an avid golfer and former senior bowling league member. He spent many enjoyable evenings attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting and music events.
Bill will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife Miriam of 63 years, a daughter Diane, son Mark, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A service of celebration of Bill’s life will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 11 a.m.-noon in the Chemung Christian Fellowship Church at 726 Main St. in Chemung, N.Y.
A private burial service with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family at La Row Cemetery in North Van Etten, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in Bill’s memory or making a contribution to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 (strayhavenSPCA.org).
One Thought to Keep:
I give you this one thought to keep
I am with you still – I do not sleep
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am the diamond glints on snow
I am the sunlight on ripened grain
I am the gentle autumn rain
When you awaken in the morning’s hush
I am the swift, uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight
I am the soft stars that shine at night
Do not think of me as gone –
I am with you still – with each new dawn.