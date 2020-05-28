Dorothy Viola Heavner 96, of Mechanicsburg, PA, transitioned into eternal life on May 23, 2020. She was born in Newport, Pa. the daughter of James and Hazel Carl. She lived the majority of her life in Sayre, Pennsylvania before moving at the age of 90 to VibraLife in Mechanicsburg to be closer to her family. At the time of her death, she resided at the West Shore Harmony.
She was preceded in death by her husband James (Bud) Heavner, son-in-law Roy Keeney, and brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Louise Carl. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Keeney of Mechanicsburg, two granddaughters Debby Boarman (Dan) of Enola and Marcie Yakscoe (Shawn) of Mount Joy, four great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters and two nephews James and Robert Carl.
She was a 1941 graduate of Sayre High School. After graduating from Elmira Business Institute in 1943 she began her 30 year career in the Shipping Department of the Ingersoll Rand Company, Athens, Pa. Dorothy loved shopping, chocolate candy and spending time with her family. She survived several major health challenges, facing them head on, never letting them slow her down. She will be fondly remembered for her generous spirit and loving nature.
Those wishing to celebrate her life with a memorable contribution may do so to the Athens United Methodist Church South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 or the American Cancer Society East Central Division PO Box 498 Hershey, PA 17033.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Harmony and VibraLife for their loving care and compassion during Dorothy’s residency. The family is eternally grateful to the Grane Hospice Care Team for their guidance, support, and exceptional care.
A private service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Neill Funeral Home, Inc. Camp Hill, Pa.