Janice Besecker, 85, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home after an extended illness with her family by her side.
She was born on September 29, 1934 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late George and Grace VanBuren Johnson.
Janice enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would never miss any of their sporting events, as along as she was well enough to go. Janice and her nursing friends would get together for lunch and started their own lunch club.
She is predeceased by her husband; Thomas Besecker; children; Dale R. Besecker and Robin Besecker; grandson; Cody McNaughton; and all of her siblings.
Janice is survived by her children; Terri (Brenda Steinbrecher) Hunt, Thomas Besecker, and Bonnie Maio all of Sayre; grandchildren; Joel Hunt, Janelle Howe, and Cassandra Maio; great-grandchildren; Alyson Hunt, Austyn Stedge, Cole Hunt, Holden Hunt and Carsen Hunt; honorary daughter;, Michael Ann Wayman; also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Janice’s request, there will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made in Janice’s memory to: Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
