Shirley I. Dragoo, 83, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away on Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born on Aug. 11, 1936 to the late Rev. Henry and Lorena Nichols Smith in Cadis, Pa.
After retiring from the Robert Packer Hospital as a billing clerk, she enjoyed traveling the country with her loving companion, George Geisinger Sr. and their dog “Taz”.
She was proud of her family and loved spending time together, summers at the lake and shopping on the QVC and Home Shopping Network.
In addition to her loving companion, George, Shirley is survived by her three children; Shirl (Tony) Sindoni, Dave (Diane) Dragoo and Bonnie Manzer; seven grandchildren, TJ (Kristin) Sindoni, Brett (Jenn) Sindoni, Laura (James) Cole, Doug (Melissa) Dragoo, Cody Dragoo, Darren (Casey) Dragoo and Greg Sindoni; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and great friends and special friend, Patty “Pitter” Elliot.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Alberta (Glen) Lattimer, Ida (Al) Johnson, Vivian Holdridge, Roy Smith, Hank Smith and Edward Smith.
Guests will be received at Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira/Southport on Wed. Mar. 4, 2020 between the hours of 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4:15 p.m. The family would like to express their most sincere gratitude to the staff at the Cayuga Medical Center for their care and support. Memorial donations may be directed in Shirley’s memory to the Cayuga Medical Center Foundation, 101 Dates Dr. Ithaca, NY 14850.