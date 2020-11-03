Florence “Cindy” Irene Stauffer Stevens, 88, of South Waverly, Pa., passed peacefully away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Cindy was born June 9, 1932 in Irondequoit, NY the daughter of Herbert and Bessie Stauffer.
Cindy moved to Waverly, New York, in 1943 and graduated from Waverly High School in 1950.
Cindy married Richard (Dick) A. Stevens on March 11, 1951. As a stay-at-home mom she raised four children and devoted her time to the Sayre PTA, American Red Cross and supporting her children’s passions. She was a devoted member of the Waverly United Methodist Church and her and Dick loved giving their time to help the church grow. They were happy to have spent their 60th wedding anniversary together with family and friends before Dick died in 2011.
Cindy developed a passion for reading which was encouraged by Mrs. Lunn at the Waverly Library. She wanted to see the world and traveled throughout the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, China, Guatemala, and the Caribbean. Camping was one of their favorite ways to see the USA meeting new people and visiting historical sites. Dick and Cindy loved planning family gatherings like reunions and holiday parties. After graduation from high school she worked at the Robert Packer Hospital and upon her children growing up she was employed as the secretary at South Waverly Elementary School and then H. Austin Snyder Elementary school.
She has now joined her parents, husband and sister, Dorothy Woodcock, brother Earl Stauffer and her brothers-in-law Charles and Phyllis Stevens and William and Marjorie Stevens.
Cindy is survived by her family members, daughters Roxanne Stevens (John) Testen, Dorothy K. Stevens, Cindy E. Stevens, and son Richard A. (Laurie) Stevens II
Her grandchildren are Maureen (Molly) Stevens (Patrick) Abdalla of Moosic, Pa., Christine N. Stevens of Waverly, N.Y., Jude A. Kane (Nicole) of South Waverly, Courtney N. Stevens (Justin) of Tioga Center, N.Y., Grace E. Stevens, Hope E. Stevens, Faith E. Stevens, Richard A. Stevens III and Simon J. Stevens of Waverly, N.Y.
Great grandchildren Michael Scott, Elizabeth Hermione, and Mary Abigail Abdalla of Moosic, Pa; Atticus Scott and Olivia Gray Kane of South Waverly, Pa. and Danielle and Brent Stevens of Tioga Center, N.Y.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law Donald Woodcock, sister-in-law Connie Stevens Bodine (Scott) and brother-in-law Donald (Norma) Stevens. Nieces Donanna Woodcock Sloat of Sayre and Linda Woodcock Wintenburg (Keith) of Spartanburg, S.C.
Mom will be missed by her beloved additional family from Guatemala. Ziola Fernanda and Mario Yon, Mario F. and Kristine Chang de Yon, Soniamaria Yon de Mack and Hugo Yon.
Cindy and Dick were blessed with numerous Stevens and Stauffer nieces and nephews who were also loved.
Burial will be held for family and friends on Friday, November 6th at 2pm at the Glenwood Cemetery, Moore Street, Waverly, N.Y. with Rev. Anne Bey Canfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892 or The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, P.O. Box 1776, Williamsburg, VA 23187
