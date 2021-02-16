Mary Rose Traub, 72, of Ridgebury, Pa., passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on May 13, 1948 in Seneca Falls, N.Y., to the late Raymond and Mary Disanto McDermott. Mary was a resident of Seneca Falls for most of her life until she moved with her husband David to Ridgebury.
Mary Rose was the wife of David Traub of Gillett; mother to Kasey (Melissa), Kyle and Colleen (Jeffrey Satalin). She was a loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Collin, Aaron, Liam, Brennan Traub of Waverly and David, Katie and Gehrig Satalin of Syracuse, N.Y.
Mary Rose was loved by all that knew her and will be truly missed.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 97 West Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., with a celebration of life to occur at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary Rose's name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.