Cindy Lou Mack, 62, of Waverly passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 as a result of complications from the COVID-19 virus at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ronald “Bert” Gesford and Helen VanDuzer Gesford Wheeler.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband, Joseph, who is also battling COVID-19 at the Robert Packer Hospital; her children, Tara Kneebone of Waverly and Joseph Mack II of Waverly; siblings, Barbara (James) Schutt of Waverly, Ronald (Ana) Gesford of Va., Donna (John Williams) Fessenden of Athens, Cheryl (Larry) Raymond of Sayre, Paul Gesford of Elmira and Betty Shilling of Waverly; grandchildren, John B. Ames, Derek Ames, Haley Judge, William G. Kneebone, Brooke Mack, Laila Mack, Joseph Mack III and Khloe Mack; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cindy loved to babysit for her grandchildren and others over the years. She enjoyed her daily coffee with her mother-in-law, who predeceased her, Mary Mack. Cindy loved doing her puzzles.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10 a.n. to 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly.
For those who are unable to attend the service, the service will be Live Streamed at 12:00 PM at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Cindy’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com