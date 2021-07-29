David Edward Walters, 73, of 135 S. Thomas Ave., Sayre, Pa., passed away Sunday evening, July 25, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
David was born Dec. 29, 1947, in Endicott, N.Y., and grew up in the Wyalusing area, where he attended school. He completed his education while serving in the military at Fort Sill, Okla. David spent 10 years in the U.S. Army from Jan. 16, 1966 to Oct. 15, 1975, having served five years in South Vietnam.
David may be remembered most as leader of the Country Roadrunner Show from 1974 through July 31, 1988. In 1989, he was the a.m. disc jockey for WKAD/WJOZ radio in Canton, Pa., and WHGL radio in Troy, Pa. He also worked as a disc jockey for KOOL FM in Arcadia from 1989-1990 and had his own disc jockey show in this area, (The Dave Edwards Show) from 1988 through 1995.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Mae Brown, daughters, Kathleen Lynn, Denise Jean, and Kimberly Sue Walters, sons, Lester David and Lloyd Edward Walters, several grandchildren, Troy Michael, Emmitt James Chilson, Hunter William Walters, Dallas Ryan Walters, Patricia Elaine Walters, Jason Elliott Walters, stepgrandchildren, Michael Smith and Mason Smith, several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Nancy L. (Wheeler) Walters in 1996, father, Lester A. Walters in 1975, sisters, Beverly Walters, Betty Walters Malarta, Jean Walters Stone, brothers, Robert and Daniel Walters and a stepdaughter, Marquitta Ann Rice.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa., with full military honors accorded by the Valley Color Guard.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.