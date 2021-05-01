Charlotte M. Smith, 96, of Waverly has gone to her eternal home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Marie Sprigle Wurz; her husband, Norman James Smith; and her sister, Martha; and brother-in-law, Raymond Gobeille.
Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Theodore) Benjamin of Litchfield, Pa., Shirley (Paul) Mullen of Sayre, Jacqueline Ford of Ga. and Norma (Roman) Wlodarczyk of Mansfield; sister-in-law, Dolly Smith of Waverly; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Charlotte enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting and playing games. She was a very active member of the North Waverly Chapel in Waverly and had enormous faith and passion for praying. She was a proud Veteran, serving in the Air Corps from 1944 – 1945.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Charlotte’s life will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly, New York with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly where full military honors will be accorded.
