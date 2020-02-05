Robert E. (Bob) Simonds of 281 West Pine St., Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, following a long period of declining health.
Mr. Simonds was born in Waverly on May 24, 1934, educated in Waverly schools and the State University at Albany. He served in the U.S. Army and maintained a lifetime interest in hockey, baseball, genealogy, and trains. Mr. Simonds was an ardent lifetime Democrat and was a communicant of Grace Episcopal Church in Elmira, N.Y. During his lifetime, he taught American History in LaFayette, N.Y., for 31 years and worked a number of years at State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, N.Y. Residing in the Syracuse area for about 30 years, Mr. Simonds worked a a Democratic Party committeeman there and later in Tioga County, N.Y.
Mr. Simonds was a strong union member in his school and maintained a life membership in the NEA and various other educational organizations, as well as railfan organizations.
He loved to travel by car and train. His passions in life included his church, trains, model railroading, traveling, writing, exploring genealogy and spending time with his feline companions.
Robert married Kathleen Rose Ryan of LaFayette, N.Y., in November of 1969.
He is predeceased by his wife, Kathleen, and his parents, Robert L. and Eleanor Simonds of Waverly.
He is survived by his two brothers, John M. (Sherry) of Sayre, Pa., and Stephen Simonds of Montana; his six children, Michael Ryan of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Sarah Simonds (Scott Morgan) of Barton, N.Y., Reuben Simonds (Sarah Reynolds) of Sayre, Pa., Hannah Rowe (Glenn) of Barton, N.Y., Quentin Simonds (Jessie Keen) of Waverly, N.Y., and Leah Simonds (Jeff Sprague) of Waverly, N.Y. He is also survived by his grandchildren Rebecca Heeman (Phillip), Dillon Tully, Sean Ryan, Dale McConnell (Francesca), Wyatt and Stella Martin, Kevin Hatfield Simonds, Brianna Simonds, Arlo Simonds, and Lincoln Simonds, as well as his great-grandchildren Aiden, Madilynn, and Brayden. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, close friends, students and numerous loving cats.
Remembrances may be directed to Grace Episcopal Church, Elmira, N.Y., or consider planting a tree in Bob’s honor or donate in his memory to Stray Haven Humane Society in Waverly, N.Y.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church St., Elmira, N.Y. There will be a time of sharing held following the Mass in Welliver Hall and, as per his wishes, interment in the Grace Episcopal Church Columbarium.
Bob was lovingly cared for at home in the last months of his life by his son Quentin and “other daughter” Jessie Keen. Bob’s family would like to express deepest gratitude to Dr. Keith Nichols and Lourdes Hospice for honoring Bob’s wishes and ensuring his comfort.