Wolfgang Wiebach, Age 87, of Ridgebury Township, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at home. Wolfgang was born in Leipsig, Germany on October 13, 1932 son of the late Willy G. and Hertha Wiebach. He was retired from the Federal Government, where he worked as an Electrical Engineer for the Department of Defense. Survivors include his loving wife Margrit (Sann) Wiebach of Gillett, a nephew Matthias (Silke) Wiebach of Germany.
Funeral services will be held in May and interment will be in Hanlon Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.