Bernice “Bunny” (Templeton) Robinson, 96, of Sayre, Pa., entered her heavenly home on July 2, 2021.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Gordon, sisters Elberta Franklin and Geraldine Burke.
Bunny is survived by her children Barry Kinney of North Carolina, and Char and Bob Taft of Syracuse, N.Y., brother Hugh Templeton of Milan, Pa., sister Jean Leonard of Athens Township, Pa., stepsons and their wives Mark W. and Kathy Robinson of Florida and Richard Debbie Robinson of Virginia, grandchildren Robyn, Rachel, Karen, Matthew, Patrick, Timothy, Stephen, and Kelly, several great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Bunny was a graduate of the 1942 class of Smithfield High in Ulster. She was employed with Singer-Link Corporation in Binghamton for 30 years until her retirement in May of 1989. She and Gordie spent 17 years in Dade City, Fla., where they were active members of the Temple Baptist Church before moving back to Sayre. Bunny attended the Greater Valley Assembly of God Church in Athens until her failing health.
Bunny enjoyed her garden and many flower beds. She was also an extremely talented seamstress, making most of her clothing as well as her grandchildren’s when they were young, along with Pound Puppies, Care Bears, and many other crafts. Bunny won many awards including first place at the NYS Fair for her quilt in the Senior Division. She loved camping with her family and traveling to different states to watch her grandchildren compete in band competitions.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Ulster Cemetery.
